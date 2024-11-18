Alberta to conduct emergency alert test on Wednesday

Albertans can expect a test of the National Public Alerting System this week, designed to ensure emergency communication systems are functioning effectively, according to Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis.The province-wide test will take place on Wednesday, at 1:55 p.m., broadcasting Alberta Emergency Alerts across television, radio, social media, websites, and the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app. The alert will also be sent directly to compatible cellphones.“These tests, which are typically conducted every May and November, help ensure the system works properly so Albertans can receive life-saving information during an actual emergency, including tornadoes, wildfires, floods, and Amber Alerts,” Ellis said in a statement.To stay informed, the minister encouraged Albertans to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app, which provides direct notifications. Mobile phones must meet specific requirements to receive alerts, including compatibility with the system, connection to an LTE 4G network or higher, or a Wi-Fi connection with the app installed. Phones set to silent will display the alert but may not emit a notification sound.Ellis also emphasized the importance of using the test as a reminder to prepare for emergencies by discussing plans with family and colleagues.“Consider discussing: How you would have responded if the test alert had been real? Do you have an emergency plan and emergency kits ready for your household? What arrangements have you made for your pets or livestock?” he said.Ellis noted that emergencies often occur without warning, but preparation can reduce their impact. “I encourage all Albertans to make emergency preparedness part of their routine. Together, Albertans can be prepared and safe if an emergency arises.”