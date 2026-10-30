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Alberta to freeze education property taxes for three years, saving taxpayers nearly $99 million

Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum. Legislative Assembly of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Jeromy Farkas
Jason Nixon
Andrew Knack