Alberta to launch 'Canada’s most comprehensive' recycling program

Alberta is set to create what it calls Canada’s most extensive recycling program, expanding its current efforts to include over 500 additional electronic items and pioneering the nation’s first recycling initiatives for solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and wind turbine components.As Alberta’s electronic waste continues to grow, the province’s government announced plans to permanently expand its recycling program starting April 1, 2025. The new program will allow Albertans to recycle items like cell phones, power tools, and microwaves at any of the 365 registered recycling depots across 148 municipalities. The expansion builds on the success of the Electronics Recycling Pilot Program, which has already diverted 14,500 tonnes of material from landfills since 2020.“We are stepping up to reduce waste and create the best recycling system in Canada — especially when it comes to proactively addressing materials from wind and solar electricity,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “We’re not just focused on what Albertans want to recycle today, but also what they are going to want to recycle 20 years from now.”In addition to expanding electronics recycling, Alberta will begin developing the nation’s first provincial recycling programs for renewable energy materials, such as solar panels and wind turbine components. The province will consult with experts and industry partners to create sustainable solutions for managing these materials, which are expected to generate significant waste in the coming decades.Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA) CEO Ed Gugenheimer highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of the expanded program: “By managing e-waste and tackling the complexities of renewable energy materials head-on, we're creating new opportunities, new industries, and more jobs.”ARMA is also investing in cutting-edge recycling technology, including an AI-powered X-ray system installed in Edmonton by Quantum Recycling, designed to safely process hazardous e-waste, particularly items containing embedded batteries.This expanded program is a key part of Alberta’s broader Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan, aiming to minimize waste, increase reuse, and improve recycling across the province.Quick Facts:The expanded electronics recycling program is expected to divert an additional 5,500 tonnes of electronic waste from Alberta landfills annually.Alberta’s Electronic Recycling Pilot Program has already diverted the weight equivalent of about 4,000 cars from landfills.Consumers may be required to pay a small environmental fee when purchasing newly designated electronic products.Canada could generate up to 800,000 tonnes of expired solar panel waste by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.