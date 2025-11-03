Alberta to make early reading and math screening law

Alberta’s government is moving to make early reading and math screening mandatory by law to help identify and support students with complex learning needs.Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said Monday that amendments to the Education Act will require school boards and early childhood operators to screen all students in kindergarten to Grade 3 for literacy and numeracy skills. Results will be shared with parents and the Ministry of Education and Childcare.“Alberta’s classrooms are more complex than ever, and our teachers need the right tools to support every student,” said Nicolaides. “By identifying learning needs early, these screeners will help us address complexity head on and ensure that children with diverse and complex needs get the help they need to thrive.”.The province says the screenings are short, simple assessments designed to pinpoint where students may need extra help before minor gaps grow into larger challenges. The legislation would move existing screening requirements from policy into law, ensuring consistent application across public, separate, francophone, charter and accredited independent schools.Michael McMann, president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, said literacy and numeracy are “the cornerstones of every student’s learning journey,” and that strong foundational skills allow students to “think critically, engage fully in their communities and adapt to an ever-changing world.”Dyslexia Canada also endorsed the proposal. Executive director Alicia Smith said early reading screening “is an essential part of an equitable approach to literacy instruction” and praised Alberta for making it a permanent, legislated requirement.If passed, the new rules will take effect in the 2026-27 school year. Budget 2025 includes $11 million to support math and reading instruction, rising to $13 million in 2026-27 and $15 million in 2027-28. Since 2021, Alberta has spent $92.5 million to strengthen foundational reading and math skills.