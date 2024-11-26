Alberta to open new youth recovery centre, doubling treatment capacity

Alberta is spending $23 million to establish the Northern Alberta Youth Recovery Centre, a 105-bed facility aimed at supporting youth struggling with addiction. Set to open in 2026, the centre will more than double the province's current youth treatment capacity, expanding it from 70 to 175 beds.The initiative is part of Alberta’s broader Recovery Model, which prioritizes reducing barriers to addiction treatment and increasing access to recovery services. The new centre, located at the current Edmonton Young Offenders Centre, will be fully renovated to create a dedicated, separate facility focused on youth recovery.“This investment will have an impact on many youths and their families,” said Dan Williams, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction. “Facilities like this help youth overcome addiction challenges, address mental health needs, and set themselves up for a future of success.”The centre is expected to serve up to 300 youth annually, providing individual, group, and family counseling, educational opportunities, and life-skills development. Parents and caregivers will play an active role in the recovery process. The facility will also accommodate youth under treatment orders from the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs Act, which allows for mandatory detox for up to 15 days.Renovations to the Edmonton Young Offenders Centre will create a safe, wellness-focused environment, with a separate entrance, new clinical and educational spaces, and tailored units for live-in treatment. This approach leverages existing infrastructure to save costs and accelerate the project timeline.“This facility will play a key role in breaking cycles of addiction and abuse, offering youth the opportunity to heal and build a brighter future,” said Searle Turton, Minister of Children and Family Services.The Northern Alberta Youth Recovery Centre joins Alberta’s larger $350 million investment to establish 11 recovery communities across the province, with several already operational and others in development. Once fully established, these facilities will support over 2,000 adults annually.Publicly funded treatment at the new centre will be free for Albertans. Those seeking immediate support for opioid addiction can contact the province’s Virtual Opioid Dependency Program for same-day assistance.