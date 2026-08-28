Alberta to scrap Water Act approvals for routine farming on private cropland

CALGARY — Alberta farmers will soon be able to drain, ditch and fill certain temporary wetlands on private cropland without first obtaining provincial approval under the Water Act.The Alberta government announced it will remove approval and wetland replacement requirements this fall for specified agricultural activities involving ephemeral water bodies and temporary and seasonal wetlands.The exemptions will apply to activities such as cultivating, direct seeding, spraying, surface-water drainage, ditching and infilling on private cropland.“Farmers should not have to spend thousands of dollars and wait on government approval to carry out routine work on their own land,” Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said.“We are restoring private property rights and getting government out of the way where it doesn’t need to be. These common-sense changes will save farmers time and money and give them greater control over how they manage their own property.”.Under the current system, farmers whose work affects a temporary or seasonal wetland can be required to hire a qualified wetland professional, complete an assessment, wait for a government review and pay wetland replacement costs.The province said the changes were developed in response to complaints from farmers and agricultural organizations about the cost and administrative burden associated with those requirements.Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Tara Sawyer said the reforms will give producers more control over water management and field conditions.“Farmers have faced unnecessary administrative burden for routine low-risk activities on their own land for too long,” Sawyer said.“These common-sense changes will give producers more flexibility to manage water and improve field conditions while providing practical tools to improve productivity and manage water on their operations.”Water managed under the exemptions will be required to remain on the farmer’s property and must not adversely affect neighbouring properties or infrastructure.Alberta Pulse Growers chair Will Muller said temporary excess water poses a particular threat to crops such as peas and lentils, which are vulnerable to waterlogged soil.“This change allows early treatment of excess temporary water on the landscape, which will help pulse farmers reduce the risks associated with waterlogged soils,” Muller said.“It will give pulse farmers more flexibility to make effective water management decisions and provide the best opportunity for healthy, productive crops while still supporting core wetland habitat.”Sarah Weigum, chair of the Alberta-British Columbia Seed Growers Association, said temporary standing water can create production inefficiencies.“By managing these short-lived wet areas and reducing their impacts earlier in the season, it allows farmers to have greater efficiency in the field,” she said.The government is also planning to replace the existing approval process for tile drainage on private cropland with a code of practice.Tile drainage systems remove excess subsurface water from agricultural land to improve soil and growing conditions..HALL: Alberta hunters as conservation philanthropists.The proposed code will establish enforceable standards while allowing farmers to proceed by notifying the government instead of applying for full regulatory approval. Farmers will still need consent from potentially affected downstream landowners.Alberta Canola chair Andre Harpe said excessive water can cause flooding, erosion and long-term damage to farmland.“Farmers care about wetlands, the environment and the wildlife that lives on the landscape,” Harpe said.“These management changes will allow farmers to protect our soils while continuing to provide habitat for birds, mammals and other species.”Farmers’ and property rights advocate Peter J. Dobbie said the reforms recognize the ability of landowners to make responsible decisions.“Respect for property rights means trusting landowners to responsibly manage their land, and Alberta farmers have demonstrated that responsibility for generations,” Dobbie said.“These changes recognize that routine farming decisions are best made by the people who know the land best.”Amendments to the Water (Ministerial) Regulation and the Alberta Wetland Policy are expected to take effect this fall.The province expects to complete the new tile drainage code of practice in early 2027 following consultations with affected groups.