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Alberta to scrap Water Act approvals for routine farming on private cropland

Alberta farmers will soon be able to drain, ditch and fill certain temporary wetlands on private cropland without first obtaining provincial approval under the Water Act.
Alberta farmers will soon be able to drain, ditch and fill certain temporary wetlands on private cropland without first obtaining provincial approval under the Water Act.Courtesy of the Alberta Wilderness Association
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