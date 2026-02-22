Alberta to spend $1.5 million on Tsuut’ina Nation Police satellite detachment to cut response times

Alberta’s government is spending $1.5 million to support a new satellite detachment for the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, aiming to strengthen local policing and reduce emergency response times on the nation’s lands southwest of Calgary.The funding will help build a new facility to serve key areas including Redwood Meadows, a non-indigenous community located on Tsuut’ina Nation lands and policed by the Tsuut’ina service. Officers currently travel up to 45 minutes from the main detachment to respond to some calls. The new satellite office is expected to improve response times, enhance backup capacity and increase police visibility throughout the community.Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the province is pursuing new approaches to local policing by supporting indigenous-led services and community-driven safety measures. He said improved access to police services will help ensure residents feel safe and supported, regardless of where they live on the nation.Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney said when First Nations control their own policing, services are more accountable and better aligned with community priorities. She said the funding will support culturally grounded, locally driven policing models..Nolan Dyck, parliamentary secretary for indigenous and rural policing, said the government remains committed to ensuring all Albertans can live in a safe community. He said the new funding will provide the modern facilities needed for effective policing now and in the future.Chief Ellery Starlight of the Tsuut’ina First Nation thanked the province for supporting what he described as the nation’s inherent right to protect its people and lands. He noted that ongoing growth near Calgary and surrounding rural developments has increased demand on local police services.Keith Blake, chief of the Tsuut’ina Police Service, also known as Tosguna, said the new western police building will help ensure officers can continue delivering culturally grounded policing tailored to the nation’s needs.The federal and provincial governments share the costs of First Nation policing services in Alberta. Ottawa is contributing $1.7 million toward the project.The announcement builds on previous provincial spending for self-administered First Nations police services. In April 2025, Alberta committed $6.9 million to expand the Lakeshore Regional Police Service detachment serving five First Nations communities near Lesser Slave Lake. In August 2025, the province spent $5.5 million to help construct a new detachment for the Blood Tribe Police Service.In total, Alberta has allocated $30.9 million to support new and expanded policing facilities and operations in First Nations communities, as part of its broader push to bolster indigenous-led law enforcement across the province.