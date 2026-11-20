CALGARY — Three Alberta wood manufacturers will each receive $200,000 to make pallets for European markets, automate production of mass timber foundation panels and install equipment to finish structural beams. The grants are the largest in a $1.7-million round of provincial funding for 13 wood manufacturing projects.Alberta has also extended its Value-added Wood Products Program to March 31, 2028. Following feedback from industry, the province expanded eligibility to cover more production and pre-processing work, including equipment and infrastructure for structural and architectural wood products.In Calgary, Advance Lumber will use its $200,000 grant for what the province says will be Western Canada’s first production line for European-standard block pallets. Edmonton’s ACQBuilt will receive the same amount to automate production of foundation panels. Western Archrib will put its grant toward a robotic coating system and an infrared curing oven for glued-laminated timber beams..Canadian lumber and steel producers warn new markets cannot replace lost exports to US.Other recipients include Woodpecker, which will receive $180,000 to refurbish a timber planing line for its new Exshaw facility, and Integrity Building in Okotoks, which will receive $145,000 to automate lumber cutting for prefabricated wall panels.WoodWorks Alberta administers the program. Executive director Rory Koska said more than half of the applicants in the latest round were applying for the first time.The province allocated $3.25 million in the first three rounds after launching the program in 2021. Its seven-year spending commitment totals $5 million.Alberta has also introduced amendments to the Forests Act that would change how the province designates new wood products and applies timber dues. Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said the changes would help manufacturers bring new products to market faster.“Alberta’s value-added wood product companies know how to find practical solutions and adapt when times get tough," he said."We’re backing them with funding to grow through WoodWorks Alberta and by cutting red tape so new products can reach the market faster. That’s how our government is building Alberta’s forest sector for the long haul.”