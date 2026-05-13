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Alberta to spend $200 million on smaller class sizes and 1,400 new teachers

Alberta to spend $200 million on smaller class sizes and 1,400 new teachers
Alberta to spend $200 million on smaller class sizes and 1,400 new teachersPhoto by Will Vassuer, Western Standard
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Edmonton Catholic Schools
Elk Island Public Schools
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