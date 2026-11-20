CALGARY — Alberta housing providers have until January 31, 2027, to apply for a share of $250 million the province plans to spend on more than 2,000 new affordable homes.Public, non-profit and private-sector providers can apply through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build, buy, convert or expand affordable housing. The province can cover up to one-third of eligible project costs, and at least 10% of the units in each project must be accessible.“A safe, affordable home gives people stability and peace of mind,” said Nathan Neudorf, Alberta’s minister of assisted living and social services. Neudorf said the funding would give more seniors the option to stay in their communities and help families put down roots.Dawna Coslovi, CEO of the Green Acres Foundation, said where seniors find housing matters..Alberta secures $938 million housing infrastructure deal with Ottawa\n\n.“For seniors, an affordable home in a familiar community means staying connected to friends, family and the routines that matter to them,” said Coslovi.Robin James, chief administrative officer of the Lethbridge Housing Authority, pointed to two local projects as examples of what provincial funding can do.“Projects like the Lethbridge Wellness Shelter and Nokoowaayi demonstrate how these investments change lives, support recovery, and provide lasting stability for Albertans in need while strengthening our communities,” said James.Since the program launched in 2022, the province says it has committed about $730 million to build more than 7,400 affordable homes and over 630 shelter spaces across Alberta.The province says housing construction and expanded rent assistance have put it more than 70% of the way toward its goal of supporting 25,000 additional households by 2031.