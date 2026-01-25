Alberta to spend $27 million to revitalize University of Alberta’s Butterdome

Alberta’s government is spending $27 million to modernize the University of Alberta’s iconic Butterdome, ensuring the facility remains safe, accessible and vibrant for students and the community for decades to come.The Universiade Pavilion, known for its distinctive yellow exterior and curved shape, has shown its age since opening in 1983 for the Universiade Games. The grant will fund renovations to the building’s exterior and roof, addressing safety concerns from ice and snow, improving lighting and pedestrian access, and enhancing energy performance.“The Butterdome is a long-standing cornerstone of the University of Alberta’s campus,” said Myles McDougall, Minister of Advanced Education. “Not only will these renovations enhance the Universiade Pavilion’s appearance, but they will improve its ability to serve as a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable space for learning, athletics and community engagement.”Renovations are set to begin this spring and are expected to be completed by fall 2027. .The redesign will incorporate the university’s official yellow and green colours and take inspiration from the North Saskatchewan River, reflecting the campus’s connection to the community.“For decades, the Universiade Pavilion has been at the heart of the Edmonton community,” said Todd Gilchrist, vice-president of University Services, Operations and Finance. “This funding ensures the pavilion will remain available for events and activities and enrich the day-to-day lives of all Albertans.”The 64,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility houses a seven-lane 200-metre track, indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a pole-vaulting and long jump area, 5,500-seat bleachers, locker rooms, and multi-purpose spaces. For more than 40 years, the Butterdome has hosted sporting events, craft shows, ceremonies and career fairs, making it one of Edmonton’s most recognizable landmarks.