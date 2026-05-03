Alberta to spend $2.7m on AI learning kits for K-12 students in push to modernize classrooms

Alberta’s government is rolling out a new plan to bring artificial intelligence into classrooms, announcing a multi-year partnership aimed at preparing students for what it calls the “jobs of tomorrow.”Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the province will spend more than $2.7 million over three years to work with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute to develop AI learning kits and training resources for teachers.The initiative is designed to integrate AI literacy into existing curriculum, giving students exposure to emerging technologies while addressing concerns around privacy, security and academic integrity.“Artificial intelligence is already reshaping how we work, learn and live — and Alberta students need to be ready for that reality,” Nicolaides said.The learning kits will be developed with input from businesses and education partners starting this fall, with a provincewide rollout expected by spring 2028 across public, separate, francophone, charter, First Nations and independent schools.Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said the program is part of a broader push to position Alberta as a leader in the global AI economy..“Alberta is building one of the most exciting AI ecosystems in the world and that starts with making sure our kids understand this technology,” Glubish said.Based in Edmonton, Amii is one of Canada’s three national AI institutes and plays a central role in advancing research under the federal Pan-Canadian AI Strategy. The organization already provides free tools and classroom resources to help teachers introduce machine learning concepts.Amii CEO Cam Linke said the partnership will expand that reach, equipping educators with training that can be applied across thousands of classrooms.“AI is the defining literacy of the coming decades,” Linke said, arguing early exposure will help students enter the workforce with the skills needed in a rapidly evolving economy.Educators have also signalled support for the move. Jason Rogers, head of school at Rundle Academy, said AI is already reshaping both education and the broader economy, making it critical for students to understand how to use the technology responsibly.The announcement comes as governments across Canada race to adapt school systems to technological change, with Alberta betting early adoption of AI tools will give its students an edge in the future job market.