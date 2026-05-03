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Alberta to spend $2.7m on AI learning kits for K-12 students in push to modernize classrooms

Premier Danielle Smith has said Alberta’s energy advantage will become increasingly crucial as artificial intelligence (AI) drives soaring global demand for reliable power in the near future.
Premier Danielle Smith has said Alberta’s energy advantage will become increasingly crucial as artificial intelligence (AI) drives soaring global demand for reliable power in the near future.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Nate Glubish
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Ai
Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
Rundle Academy
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