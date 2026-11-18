CALGARY — Alberta has opened 27 simulated worksites this year, more than quadrupling the number of places where people can gain work experience while looking for a job or returning to the workforce.The province will spend $35 million through Budget 2026 to support all 35 sites. That money is part of the $247 million Alberta has budgeted for career and employment services, up more than $60 million from last year’s budget.“When an Albertan wants to work, the compassionate response is to take that goal seriously and help them get the training, technology or experience they need,” said Nathan Neudorf, minister of assisted living and social services.One of the new sites, Edmonton’s Prospect Art Collective, gives participants in Prospect Human Services’ Retail Mental Health program experience running a store. They serve customers and organize merchandise at the shop, which sells art made by clients and local artists. Participants receive mental health support and guidance from peers and professionals while they work..Alberta spends $11 million to help rural students and teachers cope with classroom complexity\n\n.“People have a great deal to offer employers, but sometimes they need support and a chance to build experience,” said Kevin McNichol, CEO of Prospect Human Services.For program participant C. White, working at the store means having something specific to point to when an employer asks about experience.“I’m gaining work experience, helping the public, with support when I need it. At my next job interview, I’ll have real examples of what I can bring to the job,” White said.Local organizations run the programs, which are free to participants and open to Albertans with disabilities, including those receiving assistance through the Alberta Disability Assistance Program. Some sites also offer help with transportation or child care. Job seekers can find local programs through the province’s Employment and Training Services Directory.