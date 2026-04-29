Alberta to spend $400M on continuing care expansion adding 1,100 spaces

CALGARY — Alberta’s government is set to spend more than $400 million on new continuing care projects as demand rises from a rapidly aging and growing population, with officials promising over 1,100 new spaces across the province. The funding will be directed toward 11 shovel-ready developments, forming part of what the province describes as the largest continuing care expansion in its history. The projects are intended to increase capacity in communities facing the highest demand while easing pressure on hospitals and long-term care systems.Government officials say the spending is part of a broader plan that will see billions allocated over the next decade to expand continuing care infrastructure. The initiative aims to address system bottlenecks, reduce wait times, and move patients out of acute care settings into more appropriate long-term or assisted living environments.Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon said the expansion is necessary to ensure seniors can remain in their communities as they age, while industry representatives welcomed the move as overdue relief for families struggling to find care options.Alberta’s seniors population is expected to surge in the coming years, climbing from roughly 865,000 today to more than one million within a decade. .Alberta launches new assisted living portal to help seniors find continuing care.Within 20 years, projections show one in five Albertans will be over the age of 65, placing increasing strain on existing care systems. Currently, about 30,000 provincially subsidized continuing care spaces operate across Alberta, with an additional 2,200 already under construction.The latest spending announcement is meant to accelerate that growth, targeting regions identified through a competitive process based on need, readiness, and financial viability.Projects receiving funding include developments in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Leduc, Wetaskiwin, and Cochrane, among others. Facilities must operate for at least 30 years and provide round-the-clock professional care to qualify.The expansion also ties into Alberta’s Assisted Living Framework, launched in December 2025, which focuses on helping seniors age at home longer, improving transitions out of hospitals, and shifting funding toward patient outcomes rather than infrastructure alone.Officials argue the approach will free up hospital beds and improve efficiency across the health system, though critics have previously raised concerns about whether long-term staffing and operational costs will keep pace with the new builds.For now, the province is betting that a major injection of capital into bricks-and-mortar care spaces will help stabilize a system facing mounting demographic pressure.