Alberta to spend $4M to expand children’s hospital capacity and research

Alberta is moving ahead with plans to expand the Alberta Children’s Hospital, spending $2 million on a larger inpatient tower while partnering with the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation on a new research and innovation centre aimed at boosting pediatric care and capacity.The provincial funding is matched by a $2 million contribution from the foundation, bringing total planning spending to $4 million. The expansion is intended to increase inpatient capacity at the Calgary hospital while strengthening Alberta’s role in child health research.Health officials say the project will add 40 acute care beds and 10 inpatient mental health beds to the existing hospital, which currently has 141 acute care beds and 12 mental health beds. Once completed, the expansion would increase overall inpatient capacity by 32%.Health Minister Matt Jones said the project is meant to ensure children across Alberta can access timely care as demand continues to grow. .“Expanding Alberta Children’s Hospital ensures Alberta children have access to the care they need, improves outcomes, and supports healthier, brighter futures for families across the province,” Jones said.The funding will also support planning for a new Centre for Research & Innovative Care, designed to integrate research directly into clinical settings. The centre is expected to focus on personalized treatment, precision medicine and improved patient outcomes, while creating more family-friendly spaces within the hospital.Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall said the research centre would strengthen Alberta’s ability to attract top medical talent. “This initiative will make Alberta a destination point for even more world-leading researchers and create a robust training and career pipeline hub for the next generation of child health scientists, specialists, and innovators,” he said.Mental Health and Addiction Minister Rick Wilson said the added inpatient mental health beds are particularly important as demand for youth services rises. “Our children are our future and their mental health is a priority for our government,” Wilson said. “This collaborative work strengthens and streamlines care for young people facing mental health challenges.”.Planning for the inpatient tower expansion is already underway, with the business and functional planning phase launched in September 2025. Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said the project is designed to add capacity without disrupting current services. “Investing in modern, purpose-built health infrastructure is essential to meeting the needs of Alberta’s growing youth population,” Long said.The Centre for Research & Innovative Care will be developed in partnership with Alberta Health Services, the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the University of Calgary and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Foundation president and CEO Saifa Koonar said the project builds on years of community support for pediatric care. “The centre will unite clinicians and researchers, saving and improving more children’s lives through innovation,” she said.The Alberta Children’s Hospital is one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the Prairies, seeing more than 75,000 children annually in its emergency department and performing over 10,000 surgeries each year, about 20% on an emergency basis. The hospital provides care to more than 100,000 children and families annually, a figure expected to rise as the Calgary corridor population grows.