Alberta to spend $61 million on new Calgary drug preparation centre to boost hospital medication access

The Alberta government is spending $61 million over three years to build a new drug preparation centre in Calgary, promising improved access to essential medications for patients across southern Alberta.The project will replace an aging pharmaceutical facility that officials say can no longer meet modern medical standards. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.The centralized drug preparation centre will prepare and distribute pharmaceuticals from a single location, supporting hospitals, clinics and care facilities throughout southern Alberta. The facility will be operated by Alberta Health Services and will primarily serve hospitals, with the potential to expand services in the future to continuing care facilities, mental health and addiction centres and other publicly funded providers.Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Matt Jones said the purpose-built facility will ensure Albertans have reliable access to safe medications while helping maintain a sustainable health system.Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said spending on the new pharmaceutical production and distribution hub will modernize how critical medicines are developed and delivered across the province. .He added the project is expected to create hundreds of construction-related jobs while improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness in health care delivery.Government officials say the new centre will also eliminate reliance on leased space and outdated infrastructure, strengthening Alberta’s ability to respond to public health emergencies and rising demand within the health system.Once complete, the Calgary-based facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone for pharmaceutical services in southern Alberta for decades to come.