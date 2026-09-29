Alberta to spend $64 million on Calgary’s first cyclotron facility

CALGARY — Calgary’s first cyclotron facility is expected to begin operating in 2029, giving southern Alberta a local supply of specialized medicines used to diagnose and treat cancer and other serious illnesses.The Alberta government will spend $64 million over three years to complete the Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre at Foothills Medical Centre. An additional $7 million from the Alberta Cancer Foundation will fund specialized equipment and research laboratories, bringing total funding to $71 million.The foundation’s contribution includes support from the Culbert Family, Calgary Health Foundation and other donors.Construction is already underway on the centre, which will become Alberta’s third cyclotron facility. The province’s two existing facilities are in Edmonton.Radiopharmaceuticals are specialized medicines used in diagnostic imaging and treatments, including targeted radiation for some cancers. Their short lifespan makes transportation time critical.The government says producing them in Calgary will reduce transportation time and product decay, providing a more reliable supply for patients across southern Alberta.“This new facility will strengthen Alberta’s health infrastructure and help ensure southern Albertans have reliable access to the diagnostic services they need,” said Infrastructure Minister Martin Long.“By bringing radiopharmaceutical production closer to patients, we are building capacity for the future and supporting timely, high-quality care.”.Alberta, Ottawa spend $24.8 million to expand rural high-speed internet.The centre is expected to more than triple Alberta’s capacity to produce medicines for positron emission tomography, or PET scans, and nearly double production capacity for single-photon emission computed tomography, or SPECT scans.Both types of scans use radiopharmaceuticals to show how organs and tissues function, helping medical teams diagnose disease, monitor its progression and guide treatment.The province projects demand for PET scans will more than triple by 2040 as Alberta’s population grows and ages.Once operational, the centre is expected to support diagnosis and treatment for thousands of patients annually, including those with cancer, heart disease and neurological conditions.Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange said the facility will help Alberta diagnose illnesses earlier and expand access to treatment for southern Alberta’s growing population.Research laboratories at the centre will also support the development of new radiopharmaceuticals and future clinical trials.“Building out the Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre will not only expand access to vital diagnostic services, but it will also unlock new research and clinical trials, accelerating access to treatment options for southern Albertans,” said Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO Wendy Beauchesne.Brenda Hubley, managing director of Cancer Care Alberta, said the centre will expand specialized imaging and targeted therapies.“This centre will support the expansion of specialized imaging capacity and targeted therapies, allowing us to diagnose cancer earlier and with greater precision, deliver more personalized treatment options and improve patient outcomes,” said Hubley.