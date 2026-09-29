News

Alberta to spend $64 million on Calgary’s first cyclotron facility

Rendering of Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre.
Rendering of Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre.Courtesy of the Government of Alberta
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare
Abpoli
Adriana Lagrange
Foothills Medical Centre
Abpol
Calgary Health Foundation
Alberta Cancer Foundation
Martin Long
Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre
Cyclotrons
Cancer Care Alberta
Healthcare Alberta
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news