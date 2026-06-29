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Alberta to spend $7 million on Lakeland College agriculture training expansion

Alberta’s UCP government is spending more than $7 million to expand agriculture training facilities at Lakeland College, a move it says will help meet growing workforce demand in rural communities while allowing students to train and build careers closer to home.
Alberta’s UCP government is spending more than $7 million to expand agriculture training facilities at Lakeland College, a move it says will help meet growing workforce demand in rural communities while allowing students to train and build careers closer to home.Courtesy of Myles McDougall via X.
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Abpoli
Education
Myles Mcdougall
Agriculture
Abpol
Tara Sawyer
lakeland college
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