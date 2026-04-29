Alberta to spend $91m on industrial tech to cut emissions, boost competitiveness

CALGARY — Alberta’s government is pouring millions into new industrial technologies it says will lower costs and keep the province competitive, while critics may question whether the spending will deliver on promised results.Through Emissions Reduction Alberta, the province will spend $91 million under its Industrial Transformation Challenge, funded by the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, to support projects aimed at reducing emissions and improving efficiency. The funding comes as industries across Alberta and Canada grapple with rising costs, shifting markets and mounting pressure to adapt to emissions targets. Many of the technologies targeted by the program require significant upfront spending, long payback timelines or are not yet widely available.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said the program is meant to push projects forward that create jobs and strengthen supply chains while supporting Alberta’s energy sector..Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean argued global demand for Alberta energy remains strong, adding programs like TIER help provide the “social licence” needed to expand production.Of the total, up to $41 million is being directed to nine new projects across sectors including energy, electricity, construction and manufacturing.Projects include a smart grid system in Airdrie, hydroelectric generation paired with battery storage near the Brazeau Dam and geothermal testing in Clearwater County. Other initiatives focus on repurposing coal ash for cement in Halkirk, improving insulation manufacturing in Redcliff and upgrading cement production in Exshaw.The province is also backing robotics-enabled construction manufacturing in Canmore, which it says could improve job-site safety while addressing housing affordability.Officials say the broader 2025-26 Industrial Transformation Challenge includes 15 projects expected to cut one million tonnes of emissions by 2030, create roughly 1,300 jobs and inject $212 million into the economy. In addition to the current round, Alberta is opening applications for the next phase of the program, with up to $50 million available for projects in 2026-27.Since 2022, the province has spent more than $175 million through the challenge, positioning the program as a key tool in balancing emissions reduction with continued industrial growth.