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Alberta to spend $91m on industrial tech to cut emissions, boost competitiveness

Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter.
Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter. YouTube screenshot courtesy of Bridge City News.
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Abpoli
Emissions Reduction
Brian Jean
Abpol
Grant Hunter
Emissions Reduction Alberta
Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction
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Western Standard
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