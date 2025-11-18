Alberta to test emergency alert system across TV, radio and phones on Tuesday

Alberta will test its emergency alert system across the province on Tuesday, sending warnings to TVs, radios, wireless devices, websites, social media, the Alberta Emergency Alert app and compatible cellphones. The test is part of the National Public Alerting System and is scheduled for 1:55 p.m.Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said the exercises are critical to ensure alerts work during real emergencies such as tornadoes, wildfires, floods and Amber Alerts. “While alert interruptions can be inconvenient, these tests are essential,” Ellis said. “Regular testing, typically held in May and November, helps us identify and resolve technical issues.”Albertans are urged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to receive notifications directly on their phones. .Devices must be compatible and connected to an LTE 4G network or higher, or to Wi-Fi with the app installed. Alerts will appear even if phones are on silent, though sound may not play.The test also provides an opportunity for households to review emergency preparedness. Ellis encouraged checking that kits include at least 72 hours of water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit, along with copies of important documents and emergency contacts.“Preparedness doesn’t have to be complicated,” Ellis said. “Simple steps like having an emergency plan and essential supplies can make a big difference to protect yourself and your household.”