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Alberta-to-US oil pipeline project advances with proposed new link to Oklahoma

A proposed pipeline network designed to move more Alberta crude into US markets has taken another step forward, with Calgary-based South Bow and US-based Bridger Pipeline announcing plans to jointly develop a new oil pipeline connecting Guernsey, Wyoming, to Cushing, Oklahoma.
A proposed pipeline network designed to move more Alberta crude into US markets has taken another step forward, with Calgary-based South Bow and US-based Bridger Pipeline announcing plans to jointly develop a new oil pipeline connecting Guernsey, Wyoming, to Cushing, Oklahoma.WS Files
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