Alberta town bans Pride crosswalks, non-government flags

The town of Westlock, AB, on Thursday voted in favour of a bylaw banning non-government flags and Pride crosswalks. The mayor put out a statement he did not support the ban. The proposal was first put forward in November, after the local 'gay-straight alliance' painted the Pride rainbow on town crosswalks and other infrastructure. A group of residents brought a petition to the town council in protest, which decided to put the matter to a town vote. Citizens of Westlock, a town about an hour north of Edmonton with a has has a population of about 5,000 people, of which 1,302 residents voted, per CTV News.The voting card posed the question, “Do you agree that: only federal, provincial and municipal flags may be flown on flagpoles on Town of Westlock municipal property; all crosswalks in the Town of Westlock must be the standard white striped pattern between two parallel white lines; and the existing rainbow coloured crosswalk in the Town of Westlock be removed."In a close vote with a difference of only 24 votes, 663 residents voted in favour of banning Pride memorabilia and other flags from public property including crosswalks and 639 people voted against the ban.Mayor Jon Kramer told media Thursday evening his council opposed the ban on non-government flags and Pride-coloured crosswalks. “Council did not support the proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole bylaw, as we felt it went against our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Kramer said in a statement to media Thursday evening."This plebiscite is binding, and as such, the bylaw does restrict how we are able to show this commitment,” he continued. “However, we will continue to find ways to embrace those in our community who need a helping hand, including marginalized groups.”“Equity is the reason we require wheelchair accessible parking; it is why we are developing an accessible playground; and yes, it is the reason we show support to marginalized groups like our local (sexual minority) community,” said Kramer, adding “that won't stop, it will just take on a different form."