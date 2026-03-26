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Alberta town bans pride displays, foreign flags on municipal property

Didsbury, an Alberta town, has decided to keep its public property neutral.
Didsbury
DidsburyLeah Mushet, WS
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Abpoli
Calgary Pride
Didsbury Ab
Didsbury
#abpoli
Alberta town
Alberta town bans pride displays and foreign flags on municipal property
Didsbury bans pride crosswalks
Alberta town bans pride crosswalks
Public Space Neutrality Bylaw
didsbury bylaw
Mayor Chris Little

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