Alberta town bans pride displays, foreign flags on municipal property

Didsbury, an Alberta town, has decided to keep its public property neutral.A new Didsbury bylaw, the Public Space Neutrality Bylaw, says public spaces should be neutral, with town council passing the bylaw Tuesday.The bylaw would limit flags, whether foreign or LGBT, from being displayed on municipal buildings and town-owned property, with only official government flags allowed.Also, it would maintain standardized roads and crosswalk markings on municipal streets.."Our town government exists to represent everyone who lives here,” stated Mayor Chris Little. “Maintaining politically neutral municipal spaces helps ensure every resident — regardless of their political beliefs or personal views — feels represented by their local government.”The town, north of Calgary states this restriction is meant to keep municipal infrastructure free from ideological debates. On Instagram, Calgary Pride "condemned" Didsbury introducing the bylaw — stating this would lead to the "erasure of 2SLGBTQIA+ representation and greater diversity in the community.".Reported by the Canadian Press, Westlock and Barrhead, AB, passed similar bylaws banning municipal property from having pride crosswalks, a Royal Canadian Legion flag, and a Treaty 6 flag.