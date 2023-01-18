Dutchess Lois

“Dutchess Lois” made the announcement in a January 17 tweet already viewed more than 45,000 times. 

“I'm accessing M.A.I.D as a sterilized first nations person of treaty 6, who is also a post-op transsexual woman of 14 years. I qualify for it as someone who is sterilized and who has undergone vaginoplasty. Two things that cannot be reversed or relieved," she wrote in the tweet.

(2) comments

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

FAFO

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

This is but a single example of the damage done by a woke society.

There are many transgendered individuals with similar issues who have been silenced by the LGTBQ+ community, woke politicians and the main stream media.

We all need to remember this story when we vote, especially for school board officials who would peddle woke ideology to our children.

Report Add Reply

