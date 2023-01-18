“Dutchess Lois” made the announcement in a January 17 tweet already viewed more than 45,000 times.
“I'm accessing M.A.I.D as a sterilized first nations person of treaty 6, who is also a post-op transsexual woman of 14 years. I qualify for it as someone who is sterilized and who has undergone vaginoplasty. Two things that cannot be reversed or relieved," she wrote in the tweet.
Lois posted a screenshot of the eligible conditions for MAiD.
““I am applying. I have the application, but I need one witness, but there is also a process if there is no witness, so I might just inquire about that option."
"As soon as I submit then the official process begins of assessments.”
In her profile, Lois of Alberta said she knew sexual reassignment surgery was a mistake.
“In 2009 I was rushed into having SRS before I was read[y]. Resulting in immediate regret and sterilization.”
Lois’ thread announcing her decision to pursue MAiD explained more of her story.
“The last couple of years were very intense medically for me. When I experienced depth loss in June 2021, I had to add a second dilation to my weekly routine to help myself. The doctor wasn't concerned as she put it, ‘we as females experience vaginal atrophy.’"
Lois was experiencing pain, but her request to see a specialist was unheeded by the doctor, who instead referred her to a gender clinic in Edmonton. In December 2021, she had a phone appointment.
“We spoke about my hormones, that's another issue, then the pain and dilating. A referral was made to a specialist, finally!!” she recalled.
“2022 came! I was referred to the Lois Hole Hospital for Women (about my hole). It was a phone consultation, nothing more!! I was relabelled from homosexual to asexual by that doctor?!”
Lois’ problems continued.
“Then came June 2022. I experienced a rare event of a confusional migraine that lasted 22 days and during that time I had forgot which genitalia I had and it caused so much stress and I was in and out of the hospital and I tried to raise this concern with several doctors...” Lois recalled.
“It was brushed off! I was so confused as to why I didn't have a penis anymore!!
“That was the tipping point for me. It's what changed my life and mind that I can no longer trust this medical system that is captured by gender identity ideologies.
“It has killed the Indian.”
In the next tweet on the thread, Lois said, “So yes, I qualify as a sterilized "indian" who has had vaginoplasty,” then typed the national anthem along with an icon of the Canadian flag.
A tweeter named Liam Danger Park tried to intervene.
“Your story can save lives. Hold on,” he said.
To this, Dutchess Lois replied, “I am using my story and experience to ensure this never happens to anybody else.”
After others made subsequent pleas that Lois would live, she wrote, “I'm still here fighting. We need all levels of government to see this and see what is happening within our country.”
Another tweeter named AlBooBoo offered Lois something to think about.
“Have you considered that the MAID program is a bit similar to the Transition process, in that it is activist-driven and offering some ‘Solution’? Just an opinion, but from here it feels similar.”
Lois was not persuaded.
“I get to be free. I’m not scared, I’m just tired of suffering,” she wrote.
Another tweeter, JayReed, said, “Things will get better. The world needs you, and you have a purpose in this world. In some shape or form, you have a purpose.”
Lois replied, “Maybe this is my purpose? Albeit a timed purposed but still a purpose nonetheless.”
The thread already captured the attention of U.S. psychologist Karlyn Borosenko, who wrote about it on her Substack Actively Unwoke. She said she hoped Lois could find peace, but believed others shared some responsibility for her condition.
“Yes, the far left and the radical gender industry are to blame for not stopping this before it got to surgery, that’s true,” wrote Borosenko.
“But the media and mainstream journalists (the ones who work at the so-called credible publications and networks) should have been on this years ago. It should have been wall-to-wall coverage warning people what was happening. They have the biggest reach into the land of the normies, and they have a responsibility to use it.
“…It was discovered mostly by independent journalists.”
FAFO
This is but a single example of the damage done by a woke society.
There are many transgendered individuals with similar issues who have been silenced by the LGTBQ+ community, woke politicians and the main stream media.
We all need to remember this story when we vote, especially for school board officials who would peddle woke ideology to our children.
