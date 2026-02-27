Alberta treaty chiefs pass non-confidence vote against Smith’s UCP government over separation concerns

Alberta’s treaty chiefs have formally declared they have no confidence in Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government, accusing it of failing to uphold treaty obligations and fuelling political division in the province.Meeting on Treaty No. 6 Territory at the River Cree Resort in Enoch, the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs representing Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 unanimously passed a vote of non-confidence in the UCP government. Chiefs said the move was prompted by what they described as the province’s refusal to appropriately respond to the current political climate across their territories.In a joint statement, chiefs said First Nations have lost trust in the Government of Alberta and the United Conservative Party, arguing the province has repeatedly failed to meet treaty-based constitutional and governance responsibilities. They accused the government of lacking respect for treaty rights and of falling short of basic standards of democratic oversight and transparency.Grand Chief Joey Pete of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations said the current political environment has become increasingly hostile for First Nations people.“This UCP government has created conditions in Alberta that are unsafe for First Nations peoples — promoting ignorance and intolerance along with its support for the separatist agenda is leading to outright racism,” Pete said. He added that the province appears to be aligning itself with political currents “from south of the border” that many chiefs find troubling..Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi of the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta said the government has shown it lacks the capacity to navigate the instability he attributes to Smith’s leadership. He argued the growing climate of division stems from a failure to respect treaty rights, constitutional obligations and the foundational relationship between First Nations and the Crown.Chief Ellery Starlight, also known as Xakiji Suh Xakiji, speaking on behalf of the Treaty 7 Chiefs' Association, said Alberta chiefs are united in opposing what he characterized as unconstitutional efforts to separate Alberta from the Crown. He emphasized that treaties are lifelong covenants underpinning the creation of Canada.The Blackfoot Confederacy echoed that position, stating it cannot support a government that encourages Alberta separation and reaffirming that its treaties are with the Crown and that its rights are non-negotiable.The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs is now calling on members of the UCP, the Alberta New Democratic Party and independent MLAs to bring forward and support an official vote of non-confidence in the legislature.The UCP government has not yet publicly responded to the chiefs’ resolution. Offical non-confidence votes in a government are only offically done in the Legislature.