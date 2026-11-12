Alberta truck driver charged in fatal Hwy. 43 hit-and-run near Grande Prairie

A 47-year-old Morinville man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision involving a semi-truck that killed a pedestrian on Hwy. 43 near Grande Prairie earlier this year.Clairmont RCMP announced the charge following a criminal investigation into the April 7 collision that claimed the life of Brock Potts, 56, of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.Borislav Markovic has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.Police were initially called to Hwy. 43 near RR 55 at approximately 3:15 a.m. on April 7 after receiving reports of a collision involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.Emergency responders attended the scene, where Potts was pronounced dead from his injuries.Following the collision, RCMP launched a separate criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.Investigators subsequently identified Markovic as a suspect and laid the charge.Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the collision or what led investigators to lay the charge.Markovic was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie on November 18.