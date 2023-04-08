The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) said NDP leader Rachel Notley should not be attacking it during the Easter weekend.
“Many Albertans are taking time off this weekend to enjoy activities with their family and friends,” said the Alberta UCP in a Friday tweet.
“As the sun comes out and the snow melts, we hope your perspective will change.”
— United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) April 7, 2023
The UCP asked Notley to put her attacks away until Tuesday. It said she should give peace a chance.
“Here is a picture of a soft bunny, one of the many species native to Alberta,” it said.
It included a photo of a rabbit standing on some grass and looking forward.
Notley attacked the UCP by saying seniors do not want to lose their Canada Pension Plan because it works for them.
“If elected Premier, I will bring legislation immediately to protect your CPP,” she said.
“Your pension is yours.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
