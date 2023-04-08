Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) said NDP leader Rachel Notley should not be attacking it during the Easter weekend.

“Many Albertans are taking time off this weekend to enjoy activities with their family and friends,” said the Alberta UCP in a Friday tweet.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Raz
Raz

She's obviously desperate or she won't have a cushy bank account like the rest of the un-skilled political leaches sucking the wealth out of us.

Ernie
Ernie

A meme featuring an aero plane, a bunny, and the Dipper Logo would be quite apropos. Happy Easter.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Heathens and satanist communists don’t celebrate Easter! All they do is turn it into a money making marketing scheme!

Reechard
Reechard

Will someone tell Notley that as long as her boss Jagmeat is buttkissing Justin. Albertans have no use for NDP. 🥔👅👹

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Atheists don't celebrate Easter.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Godless communists doing Godless communist things. Too bad the UCP are only 1 step less communist than the NDP. I'm sure half the UCP are going to a drag queen story hour somewhere this weekend like the lying grifters they are

retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbdown]

