The Alberta United Conservative Party has called out some NDP candidates who advocated ending the Catholic school system.
“United Conservatives believe that parents have the right to choose the education their children receive,” said Alberta UCP candidates Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw), Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North), and Dan Williams (Peace River) in a Thursday letter to parents who choose Catholic education.
“In 2020, we enshrined that choice in law while the NDP opposed it at every step.”
Alberta NDP candidate Nathan Ip (Edmonton-South West) is an Edmonton Public Schools trustee who called for the elimination of the Catholic school system in 2018.
NDP candidate Cathy Hogg (Cypress-Medicine Hat) called for the eradication of the duplicated Catholic school system.
NDP candidate Jaelene Tweedle (Red Deer-North) said in 2022 she would rather see one education system instead of more choice in education. Tweedle called to defund school choice, saying “how about we stop overspending on ‘systems.’”
The letter said the UCP will continue to support a parent’s right to choose how and where their children are educated. If re-elected, it said it will continue to ensure equitable funding for all choices.
It added the party was firm in its commitment to supporting publicly-funded Catholic education.
The NDP said it wants to defund independent schools and and disagrees with the UCP’s support for charter schools. While its past positions are clear, the candidates said the comments “make it clear Catholic education is also not safe under an NDP government.”
The letter concluded by saying any of the candidates could be Education minister under an NDP government.
“We urge families in Alberta who choose Catholic education to consider this when they vote on May 29,” said the candidates.
NDP leader Rachel Notley said in 2017 her government was uninterested in scrapping the Catholic school system in Alberta.
“I think we have high-quality of education delivered both through the public school boards and through the Catholic school boards, and I support being able to continue with that record,” said Notley.
The 1905 Alberta Act grants Catholics the right to form separate school districts.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
To the best of my knowledge, Catholic Schools are protected by the Constitution. And NDP, stick to communism as that is your forte. Oh, well wait, communism did attack Christianity didn't they? Keep on going, NDP, you are true-to-form pro-communist
NDP also wants to get rid of private schools and home schooling to force govt indoctrination centres on the population!
Of course they do. Not only force indoctrination, but get more union members on the voting list.
