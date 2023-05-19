Catholic school

St. Angela School 

 Courtesy Google

The Alberta United Conservative Party has called out some NDP candidates who advocated ending the Catholic school system. 

“United Conservatives believe that parents have the right to choose the education their children receive,” said Alberta UCP candidates Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw), Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North), and Dan Williams (Peace River) in a Thursday letter to parents who choose Catholic education. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Delby
Delby

To the best of my knowledge, Catholic Schools are protected by the Constitution. And NDP, stick to communism as that is your forte. Oh, well wait, communism did attack Christianity didn't they? Keep on going, NDP, you are true-to-form pro-communist

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

NDP also wants to get rid of private schools and home schooling to force govt indoctrination centres on the population!

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Of course they do. Not only force indoctrination, but get more union members on the voting list.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.