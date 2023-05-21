Miranda Rosin

Alberta UCP candidate Miranda Rosin (Banff-Kananaskis) makes an announcement about tourism. 

 Courtesy Alberta United Conservative Party/Facebook

Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Miranda Rosin (Banff-Kananaskis) said her party will commit $5 million for Kananaskis Country trail improvements if re-elected. 

“These improvements will mean a better, safer experience for K-Country hikers whether they are hiking for the afternoon, the day, the weekend, or longer,” said Rosin at a Sunday press conference. 

