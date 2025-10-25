News

Alberta unions warn UCP against using notwithstanding clause against teachers union

Public and private union representatives threaten "unprecedented action" if notwithstanding clause is invoked against striking teachers
Premier Smith threatens the usage of notwithstanding clause against teachers union
Premier Smith threatens the usage of notwithstanding clause against teachers unionEmmanuel Prince-Thauvette/Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news