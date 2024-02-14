Alberta unveils ambitious tourism strategy to propel visitor economy to $25 Billion by 2035

Alberta is setting its sights on becoming a global tourism powerhouse with the launch of a comprehensive long-term provincial tourism strategy aimed at skyrocketing visitor expenditures to $25 billion annually by 2035.The province has already witnessed remarkable growth in its tourism sector, with 2022 recording a record-breaking $10.7 billion in tourism spending, marking a $600 million increase from 2019 levels. This upward trajectory signals a promising future for Alberta's visitor economy.To capitalize on this momentum and propel Alberta onto the international tourism stage, the government is rolling out a robust strategy centered around five key pillars: Leadership and Alignment, Competitive Product, People and Careers, Expansion of Access and Indigenous Tourism.Premier Danielle Smith expressed optimism about the strategy, emphasizing its potential to showcase Alberta's diverse offerings while bolstering the economy. "By further growing our visitor economy and highlighting what Alberta has to offer, we strengthen our diversifying economy and our position as the best place on Earth to live, work and visit," said Smith.Joseph Schow, minister of tourism and sport, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strategy's potential to create thousands of jobs and enhance Alberta's competitiveness in the global tourism market.The strategy aims to achieve sustainable growth by leveraging Alberta's unique assets and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. It emphasizes the development of innovative and high-quality tourism experiences, including a special focus on indigenous-owned products and experiences to promote cultural heritage.David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta, hailed the strategy as a "game-changer" for the province, emphasizing its potential to drive prosperity and investment across all communities.Indigenous tourism will also play a pivotal role in Alberta's tourism landscape, with initiatives aimed at showcasing indigenous culture and supporting indigenous entrepreneurs.Shae Bird, CEO of indigenous Tourism Alberta, emphasized the importance of indigenous culture in setting Alberta apart in the global tourism marketplace, noting its role in preserving language and creating opportunities for indigenous youth.The strategy also prioritizes workforce development and accessibility, recognizing that people are the backbone of the visitor economy. Tracy Douglas-Blowers, president and CEO of the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association, praised the strategy for its coordinated approach to developing a skilled workforce.In addition, efforts will be made to enhance accessibility to Alberta's destinations, making year-round visitation more traveller-friendly while minimizing environmental impacts.The tourism industry has welcomed the strategy as a visionary blueprint for sustainable growth. Darren Reeder, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta, lauded the strategy's whole-of-government approach and its potential to unlock new economic opportunities province-wide.With ambitious goals and a comprehensive roadmap in place, Alberta is poised to solidify its position as a premier global destination, enticing visitors with its stunning landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality.“A provincial tourism strategy that recognizes the importance of air access is essential for Alberta’s visitor economy. As we continue to expand on WestJet’s growth story, we are investing in global connectivity between Alberta and some of the world’s largest business and leisure hubs across North America, Asia and Europe," said Andrew Gibbons, vice-president, external affairs, of WestJet."These connections are critical for driving economic growth through inbound leisure and business travel. WestJet is proud to partner with the Government of Alberta to bring strategic investments that ensure our province remains a top-choice destination for travellers around the globe.”