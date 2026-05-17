Alberta unveils new disability program with expanded work incentives and $250M in spending

The Alberta government says thousands of residents with disabilities will soon see changes to how income support is delivered, as it prepares to launch a new program aimed at increasing employment opportunities while maintaining long-term supports for those unable to work.The Government of Alberta will roll out the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) in July, with current Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) recipients set to receive letters in May outlining whether they will remain in the existing program or transition into the new system.Officials say ADAP is designed to provide financial, health, personal and employment supports for Albertans with severe disabilities who are able to work, while AISH will continue for those who cannot.The province says the model was developed after extensive consultations with disability advocates, service providers, medical professionals and thousands of Albertans.“We made a promise to Albertans to improve supports for persons with disabilities, and with the launch of ADAP, we’re delivering on that promise,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services.“To the thousands of Albertans with disabilities who have been overlooked for decades and will finally be able to receive the support they need from ADAP — we see you, we hear you, and help is coming this July.”.Budget 2026 includes nearly $250 million in new funding tied to the program, which the government says will help reduce barriers to employment through services such as career planning, assistive technology, supported job placements and workplace accessibility supports for employers.Under the new structure, ADAP will set a core monthly financial benefit of $1,740. Individuals transitioning from AISH to ADAP will receive a $200 monthly transition payment until Dec. 31, 2027, ensuring current benefit levels are maintained during the shift period.The province says ADAP will also significantly expand earning allowances for participants.Recipients will be able to earn up to $700 per month before benefits are reduced, and more than $45,000 per year in employment income while still receiving financial assistance. Income above the monthly threshold will be partially offset, with deductions starting at less than one cent per additional dollar earned.Officials describe it as the most generous employment income exemption level of any comparable disability support program in Canada.Health benefits will remain unchanged for ADAP participants regardless of employment income, while changes will also adjust how spousal or partner pension income affects eligibility. .The first $1,200 per month of such income will be fully exempt, with partial exemptions applied beyond that threshold.Child benefit rules are also being updated to align with federal supports such as the Canada Child Benefit, a move the government says will increase payments for roughly 7,000 families.About 50,000 Albertans are expected to transition into ADAP, while roughly 30,000 current AISH clients will remain in the existing program automatically, including those with severe developmental disabilities, palliative or terminal conditions, residents of continuing care homes, and individuals aged 60 and older.Those who qualify for automatic continuation will still have the option to move into ADAP if they choose to access the higher employment income exemptions.Government officials say engagement on the program included more than a year of consultations, public surveys, roundtables and submissions involving disability organizations and service providers across the province.