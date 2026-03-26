Alberta unveils new framework to hold municipal councils accountable

Alberta’s government is moving to boost transparency and integrity in local government with proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act aimed at holding councillors accountable and ensuring consistent standards of conduct.
If passed, the new Councillor Accountability Framework would establish provincewide rules covering conduct, misuse of influence, unauthorized use of municipal assets, disclosure of confidential information, and serious misconduct.
The framework would also introduce an independent third-party complaints and appeals process to handle disputes before they escalate, giving both councillors and residents confidence that issues are resolved fairly.
“Albertans expect and deserve to have confidence that their local leaders act with integrity and professionalism,” said Dan Williams, Minister of Municipal Affairs.
“These reforms would set clear expectations and provide impartial tools including a third-party complaint and appeals process to resolve issues before they escalate, strengthening municipal governance and giving councillors and community members assurance that challenges are handled fairly.”
Alberta Municipalities welcomed the initiative, noting that independent investigators have long been called for.
“We look forward to working closely with the provincial government in the weeks ahead to figure out the details related to the framework's implementation,” said Dylan Bressey, president of Alberta Municipalities.
Under the proposed framework, complaints would be referred to a province-appointed independent third party, with municipalities covering investigation costs.
Municipal Affairs could also launch investigations directly when needed, and appeals would be heard by a commissioner from a provincial roster. Complaints involving pecuniary interest that could lead to disqualification may proceed to court.
Jeff Acker, chair of Alberta’s Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ Caucus, said the caucus is “pleased to see the Government of Alberta fulfill its promise to outline clear, consistent standards and dispute resolution processes for municipally elected officials.”
Kara Westerlund, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, added that the changes “foster a culture of respect and collaboration” while maintaining robust political debate.
Additional proposed measures include requiring municipalities to publicly disclose the salaries of officials and mandating that chief administrative officers report to council on the use of natural person powers exercised outside existing bylaws or resolutions, with defined exceptions.
The proposed reforms build on the premier’s 2025 mandate to create a universal code of conduct and amendments made last year to the Municipal Government Act prohibiting councils from adopting their own codes.