Alberta unveils new framework to hold municipal councils accountable

Alberta’s government is moving to boost transparency and integrity in local government with proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act aimed at holding councillors accountable and ensuring consistent standards of conduct.

If passed, the new Councillor Accountability Framework would establish provincewide rules covering conduct, misuse of influence, unauthorized use of municipal assets, disclosure of confidential information, and serious misconduct.

The framework would also introduce an independent third-party complaints and appeals process to handle disputes before they escalate, giving both councillors and residents confidence that issues are resolved fairly.

“Albertans expect and deserve to have confidence that their local leaders act with integrity and professionalism,” said Dan Williams, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“These reforms would set clear expectations and provide impartial tools including a third-party complaint and appeals process to resolve issues before they escalate, strengthening municipal governance and giving councillors and community members assurance that challenges are handled fairly.”