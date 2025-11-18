Alberta unveils new licence plate featuring Moraine Lake

Albertans have chosen a fresh look for the province’s licence plates for the first time in more than 40 years, with Moraine Lake in Banff National Park set to appear on plates in 2026. The new design will continue to feature the “Strong and Free” motto, reflecting Alberta’s identity and provincial pride.After three rounds of voting and more than 240,000 votes cast, Moraine Lake was selected as the iconic image to represent Alberta. The panoramic view showcases the Rocky Mountains and highlights one of the province’s most recognized natural landmarks.Premier Danielle Smith said the new plate reflects the strength, resilience and unity of Albertans. .“Moraine Lake is recognized around the world, and the fact that Albertans chose it makes this new plate deeply meaningful,” she said. “Thank you to the Albertans who cast more than 240,000 votes and helped choose a design that showcases Alberta’s natural beauty and will stand as a proud symbol of our province for years to come.”Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally added that the plate is something Albertans can proudly display across the country. “Because of you, the beauty and strong and free spirit of our province will be on display for motorists across the country,” Nally said..The new licence plates will be available mid-2026. Albertans may voluntarily replace their current plates for a $28 fee or receive them automatically at no extra cost during their vehicle registration renewal.Current plates may continue in use if they remain in good condition.The updated plates incorporate reflective technology to improve visibility, readability, and counterfeit resistance, meeting modern international standards.Alberta’s previous plate was designed in 1984, and a transition to reflective plates began in 2021.