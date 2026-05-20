Alberta unveils new ‘Strong and Free’ border signs at provincial entry points

Alberta’s government is replacing its aging border signs with a new “Strong and Free” design that will greet travellers entering the province from neighbouring provinces, territories and the United States.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen announced Wednesday that 22 new “Welcome to Alberta” signs will be installed at major highway border crossings with British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Montana and the Northwest Territories.The province said the new signs are intended to reflect Alberta’s identity and updated provincial branding while replacing signs that have been exposed to decades of harsh weather conditions.“Our new Welcome to Alberta border signs are proudly branded with our Strong and Free motto,” Dreeshen said in a statement.“Whether people are travelling from our Rocky Mountains, beautiful forests or our fertile agricultural lands, these signs will greet visitors and welcome Albertans home.”The current border signs have been in place for more than 40 years and have reached the end of their usable lifespan, according to the province.Alberta recently issued a request for proposals seeking a fabricator to build the new signs. Installation is expected to begin by fall 2026.The total cost of replacing the 22 signs is estimated at approximately $3.5 million.The government said the redesigned signs are being built with more durable materials intended to withstand Alberta’s climate for decades to come.