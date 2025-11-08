Alberta unveils Upper Smoky plan to protect environment and secure jobs

Alberta’s government has released a new plan for the Upper Smoky region aimed at protecting the environment while supporting jobs and economic activity across 13,216 square kilometres in west-central Alberta. The Upper Smoky Sub-Regional Plan sets out a framework to safeguard caribou habitat, increase wildfire protection and maintain employment in the energy, forestry and tourism sectors.“This plan protects the environment while also protecting jobs. It adds new conservation areas and increases caribou habitat restoration while also helping meet our goal of doubling Alberta’s oil and gas production,” said Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz. “This is a practical framework to protect communities from wildfire, restore key caribou habitats and maintain jobs in the Grande Cache area.”The plan divides the region into three management zones. A 2,200 km “Nature First” zone includes parks and protected areas where virtually all industrial development is prohibited. A 5,113 km “Slow Go” zone allows some resource development under restrictions, including a new Public Land Use Zone near Grande Cache for sustainable recreation and tourism. The remaining 4,928 km “Go” zone permits a full range of development activities, from recreation to grazing..Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said the plan balances conservation with economic growth. “This plan protects habitats, keeps people safe, and secures good-paying jobs across Alberta’s forestry sector. Utilizing the forestry industry and their expertise provides benefits to communities and our public lands.”The plan will expand parks and protected areas in the sub-region to nearly 3,200 square kilometres, almost four times the size of Calgary. It also sets mandatory targets for restoring caribou habitat, including legacy seismic lines and inactive well sites. Alberta has restored 4,559 kilometres of seismic lines in the past five years, up from just 87 kilometres between 2015 and 2019, and the Upper Smoky region will now be part of this accelerated effort..A wildfire mitigation plan will be completed within 60 days, protecting communities and critical wildlife habitats. Implementation will include input from indigenous communities, municipalities and industry to ensure local perspectives continue to shape how the plan is carried out once it takes effect on January 1.The Upper Smoky region encompasses Grande Cache, Kakwa Wildland Park, and about half of Willmore Wilderness Park, adjacent to Jasper National Park. The plan provides direction for forestry, grazing, recreation, energy development, tourism and other activities, while leaving hunting, fishing, outfitting and trapping unchanged.This is Alberta’s third sub-regional plan since 2022, part of an accelerated approach to land-use planning under the Alberta Land Stewardship Act. Public engagement from March to June informed the final plan, incorporating feedback from local residents, indigenous communities, municipalities and industry.