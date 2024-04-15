Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babies

As of Monday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) has updated its guidance on mRNA COVID-19 booster shots to every three months, beginning with six-month-old babies. That works out to about 320 doses for the average lifespan. “Starting April 15, 2024, select groups of Albertans at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 will be eligible for an additional dose,” AHS wrote on its website. According to Alberta health officials, “All vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” and it doesn’t matter if a patient takes a COVID-19 booster before, after, or at the same time as a flu shot. That goes for babies as young as six months old. .These booster shots “are anticipated to provide a good immune response against currently circulating strains,” says AHS. “Currently, there are no authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 6 months of age.”The Alberta government says it requires either written or verbal consent from parents for children under 18.AHS specifically recommends the extra booster to seniors, adults living among seniors, health care workers and people with underlying medical conditions or autoimmune issues — but it doesn’t end there.Alberta health officials also name First Nations people, “members of racialized and other equity-denied communities,” and pregnant women as special groups that should get the vaccine. “Individuals at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 who previously received the (two doses of vaccine), can receive one additional dose starting April 15, 2024,” the AHS website states. “For most, an appointment can be booked if it has been at least 3 months" since the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.”“Albertans five years of age and older and their families are encouraged to book their appointment at a community pharmacy. Appointments for children under five years of age and their families are available through AHS clinics.”“Most pharmacies are accepting walk-in appointments for individuals 5 years of age and older.”“Alberta Health recommends anyone six months of age and older get immunized” and “recommends mRNA vaccines for immunocompromised or pregnant individuals.”.The government health service “encourages” people to “get immunized against COVID-19 with the vaccine that is available,” rather than “delay immunization based on vaccine brand.”“COVID-19 vaccines are interchangeable and continually monitored. Post-market surveillance of safety and effectiveness is also conducted,” AHS promised. “All approved vaccines are safe, effective, and help prevent serious illness and complications from COVID-19 infection,” the website reiterates.