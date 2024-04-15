News

Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babies

Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babies
Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babiesCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Health Services
COVID-19 Vaccines
COVID-19 booster
First Nations people
children under five years of age
immunocompromised
pregnant women
government health service
safe and effective

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news