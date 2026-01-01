Alberta updates rural police funding model to keep costs predictable

Alberta is modernizing its police funding model to make rural policing costs more predictable, transparent and sustainable. Starting in the 2026-27 fiscal year, municipalities will cover 22% of current front-line policing costs, gradually returning to 30% over the next five years. The phased approach aims to help communities plan budgets without sudden tax increases.The police funding model, introduced in 2020, was intended to have communities with populations under 5,000 contribute up to 30% of front-line policing costs under the Provincial Police Service Agreement (PPSA). But with contributions still based on 2018 costs, municipalities currently pay only 19% of costs. Meanwhile, policing expenses in smaller communities have risen 57% due to RCMP collective agreements, inflation and additional positions, without any major increase in services. Alberta plans to bridge the gap with nearly $32 million in support for rural police services in 2026-27..“Municipalities told us the police funding model needs to be predictable, transparent and easy to understand. Costs have outpaced the original formula, meaning communities currently pay less than their intended share. As policing costs continue to rise, funding front-line policing remains a shared responsibility between the province and municipalities,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services.The updated model will base municipal contributions on the most recent fiscal year’s front-line policing costs, reduce reliance on property values, and factor in calls for service. Less effective modifiers, such as the crime severity index and detachment subsidy, will be replaced with measures reflecting staffing vacancies and population density. Annual public reports will improve transparency.Municipal leaders welcomed the updates. “The province's commitment to conducting a review and engaging municipal leaders before finalizing the Police Funding Model shows real partnership. We appreciate the province phasing policing costs over five years to allow municipalities to plan for future budgets,” said Ben Fadeyiw, deputy reeve of the MD of Bonnyville.Josh Bishop, reeve of the County of Wetaskiwin, added, “The proposed five-year transition provides the budget predictability municipalities require. This approach acknowledges the increased costs of policing and allows us time to adjust without forcing immediate, severe tax hikes on our residents.”.Since 2020, the police funding model has supported the addition of 285 police officers and 244 civilian staff to RCMP detachments across Alberta. In 2025-26, Alberta’s government is providing $380.5 million for the PPSA as part of a $586-million spend on law enforcement services provincewide.Under the PPSA, Alberta pays 70% of provincial policing costs, the federal government covers 30%, and municipalities contribute their share. The updated model will take effect on April 1, 2026.