Alberta urged to match Ottawa fuel tax cut as pressure builds on Smith

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to immediately follow Prime Minister Mark Carney’s lead and suspend the provincial fuel tax, arguing drivers are already paying too much at the pumps and should not be forced to wait for scheduled relief.The call comes after Carney announced a temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax, a move expected to lower prices by 10 cents per litre on gasoline and four cents per litre on diesel.“It’s weird that we saw this gas tax cut happen in Ottawa first, but Smith still has time to do the right thing and cut fuel taxes for Albertans,” said Kris Sims, Alberta director of the CTF. “Smith should fully cut the provincial fuel tax to save drivers 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel at the pumps.”Under the federal change, Ottawa says the average driver will save about $7 per fill-up for a minivan and roughly $11 for a pickup truck.In Alberta, the provincial fuel tax currently adds 13 cents per litre on both gasoline and diesel. The Taxpayers Federation argues that suspending it would result in even larger savings at the pump, including about $10 per fill-up for a minivan, $15 for a pickup truck, and as much as $125 for big rig operators filling heavy diesel tanks..The province already operates a fuel tax relief system tied to oil prices. When oil exceeds $90 US per barrel, the tax is suspended entirely. When prices fall below $80 US, the full tax remains in place.While oil prices are currently above the $90 threshold, the government has said procedural timing means the next adjustment will not take effect until July 1, leaving motorists without immediate relief.“Oil prices have been high since March and drivers are paying the high prices now,” Sims said. “Now that Carney has made his move, Smith should suspend the entire fuel tax today instead of making Albertans wait another two months for some relief.”