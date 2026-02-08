Alberta urges federal reversal after strychnine ban for gophers

Alberta’s Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson says he is “deeply disappointed” after federal regulators rejected the province’s request to allow emergency use of strychnine for controlling gophers.Sigurdson warned that the federal Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s decision threatens farmers and ranchers across the Prairies, where unchecked gopher populations put hay and native pastures at annual risk exceeding $800 million. He said the growing pest problem could worsen food affordability and security nationwide.“Alberta’s producers are facing significant challenges when managing Richardson’s ground squirrels and the loss of this effective control method is devastating for many across the agriculture sector,” Sigurdson said. “Farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to feed Canadians and the world, and federal regulations must reflect economic impacts as well as sustainable agriculture practices.”.The province argued that measures were proposed to reduce risks to other species while protecting crops, livestock, and livelihoods. Alberta and Saskatchewan officials met with the PMRA during the review process to highlight the urgency of strychnine use and discuss technical solutions for risk mitigation.Sigurdson urged the PMRA to reconsider its decision and immediately reinstate the chemical as a practical tool for prairie farmers and ranchers struggling with the explodinggopher population.