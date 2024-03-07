Alberta urges water license holders to transition online amid drought concerns

As Alberta grapples with the challenges posed by drought conditions, the UCP government is calling on thousands of water license holders to transition their licences to an online platform in a bid to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance water management efforts.Currently, there are approximately 25,000 water licences in Alberta, with many still relying on outdated electronic and paper-based systems for reporting water usage. Recognizing the inefficiencies of these methods, the Alberta government has rolled out a user-friendly digital system, aimed at facilitating easier reporting and management of water licences.Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz, emphasized the importance of embracing digital solutions in modernizing water management practices."In 2024, we can’t have a system that relies on papers, faxes and other methods to manage water licences and track Alberta’s water use," she said.The newly launched Alberta Digital Regulatory Assurance System (DRAS) offers a secure and confidential online platform, enabling license holders to submit reports, apply for renewals or amendments, receive email reminders, and track their status with ease. This transition is not only expected to save time and effort for license holders but also to provide critical insights for water managers during periods of drought.Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, RJ Sigurdson, echoed the urgency of the situation, urging all irrigators and water license holders to make the transition to the digital system promptly. "Moving into the digital system will make your licence quicker and easier for you to manage and help us keep track of how much water is available in Alberta," Sigurdson said.The government said transitioning to the digital system promises a host of benefits for water license holders. Not only will it offer a faster and more efficient experience, but it will also provide easy access to vital information needed to manage licences effectively. Moreover, applying for new licences or renewals will become significantly quicker, and incident notifications can be submitted and tracked seamlessly.Moving a licence into the digital system will not alter or replace the original licence in any manner. All information submitted through the digital platform will be kept strictly confidential.Key details regarding the transition include:Water licences issued under the Water Act and precedent legislation must migrate to DRAS.Licences issued before November 2021 must be moved by December 31, 2024.Documents associated with water approvals and authorizations under certain acts will be included in future releases.As the EPA's Water Use Reporting System (WURS) is set to close as early as June 2024, all license holders are encouraged to take immediate action to transition to the digital platform.