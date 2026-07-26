Alberta warns goldfish threaten lakes as invasive species penalties reach $100,000

The Alberta government is urging residents not to release pet goldfish or other live fish into the province's waterways, warning the invasive species can rapidly multiply, damage aquatic ecosystems and result in fines of up to $100,000 for illegal fish transfers.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter launched the province's annual "Don't Let It Loose" awareness campaign this week, reminding Albertans that aquarium fish, water garden plants, live bait and sportfish should never be released into rivers, lakes, streams, ponds or storm drains.The campaign follows ongoing concerns over invasive fish populations, including the removal of a 30-centimetre, 2.4-pound goldfish from the Drake Landing stormwater pond in Okotoks."Goldfish belong in aquariums, not in Alberta's waters," Hunter said. "Don't let it loose. Report sightings of invasive fish and help protect Alberta's ecosystems by following the law."According to the province, goldfish and other invasive fish species are among Alberta's most disruptive aquatic invaders because they compete with native fish for food, destroy aquatic vegetation and degrade water quality as their populations expand.Officials say prevention remains the best defence because there are no selective methods to remove invasive fish without also affecting native species living in the same body of water.The province is asking Albertans who spot goldfish or other invasive fish to report them through the Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline at 1-855-336-2628 and, where possible, submit a clear photograph showing the fish's entire body and fins..The government also reminded residents it is illegal to move live fish from one body of water to another in Alberta.Anyone convicted of illegally transferring fish can face penalties of up to $100,000, one year in prison, or both. Suspected intentional releases of aquatic invasive species can also be reported through Alberta's 24-hour Report A Poacher hotline.The province says invasive fish thrive in changing environmental conditions and can quickly overwhelm native species.A single released goldfish can produce an estimated 40,000 offspring within three years, reproducing as many as three times each year.Officials also warn invasive fish consume a wide range of aquatic life, including insects, vegetation and smaller fish, while potentially introducing diseases and parasites into Alberta's waterways through both live and improperly discarded dead fish.