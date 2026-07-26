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Alberta warns goldfish threaten lakes as invasive species penalties reach $100,000

A 30-centimetre, 2.4-pound goldfish, roughly the size of a dinner plate, was removed from the Drake Landing stormwater pond in Okotoks
A 30-centimetre, 2.4-pound goldfish, roughly the size of a dinner plate, was removed from the Drake Landing stormwater pond in Okotoks Photo credit: GoA
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Grant Hunter
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