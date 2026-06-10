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Alberta weighing oil-by-rail options as energy minister reveals Chrétien's lobbying efforts

Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean (right) during a panel discussion with Deborah Yedlin, CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 10, 2026.
Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean (right) during a panel discussion with Deborah Yedlin, CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 10, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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