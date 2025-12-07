Alberta wildfire activity winds down after 2025 season with new response strategies

Alberta’s 2025 wildfire season has largely wound down, with proactive planning, mitigation efforts, and new response strategies helping to limit the overall impact of wildfires across the province. While Oct. 31 marked the official end of the season, ongoing dry conditions mean fire crews remain on alert in several areas.Alberta Wildfire responded to more than 1,200 wildfire starts this year, roughly the same number as 2024, but improved strategies helped reduce the average area burned to 556 hectares, down from 604 hectares last year. Over 85% of new wildfire starts were contained to less than two hectares. Human activity caused 60% of fires in 2025, while lightning accounted for 37%, with investigations ongoing for remaining cases..The government deployed new tools this season, including hoist-equipped helicopters for rapid insertion and extraction of firefighters in remote locations, upgrades to the fire weather network, and an expansion of Wildland Urban Interface crews to protect communities and critical infrastructure. Budget 2025 provided $160 million in base funding for personnel, equipment, training, and contracts for aircraft, dozers, and night-vision helicopters..Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen said Alberta’s readiness helped crews tackle wildfires quickly and build long-term community resilience. Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis noted the importance of ongoing investment in mitigation, including fireguards, FireSmart programs, and hazardous fuels reduction initiatives.Although wildfire activity has slowed, Alberta remains prepared to respond to new starts and continues to focus on strategies to protect communities and infrastructure as dry conditions persist.