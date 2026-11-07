Alberta wildfire season ends with 785 fires and dramatically fewer hectares burned

Alberta recorded one of its quieter wildfire seasons in recent years, with fewer than 18,000 hectares burned in 2026 compared with a five-year average exceeding 660,000 hectares.The province announced Monday that the official wildfire season has ended, crediting significant rainfall, improved firefighting capabilities and early intervention by wildfire crews for the dramatic reduction in fire activity.Since January 1, Alberta Wildfire responded to 785 wildfires across the province, compared with a five-year average of 996.The amount of land burned was approximately 97% below the five-year average, providing relief after several years of destructive wildfire activity.For a brief period in mid-August, Alberta's wildfire map showed no active fires anywhere in the province, marking the first time in 40 years that no wildfires were recorded at that point in the summer.Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen welcomed the results but warned that the province must remain prepared for future emergencies.“This was a different kind of season than we’ve seen in recent years and we’re grateful for that,” Loewen said.“But wildfire doesn’t keep a calendar. While the rainfall helped, we are very proud of the work our wildfire teams have done on initial attack, working to get fires under control before they become a threat to communities.”Alberta's legislated wildfire season runs from March 1 to October 31, although firefighting operations and prevention work continue throughout the year.The province also expanded its firefighting capabilities in 2026, adding two helicopters equipped with hoists to reach remote wildfire locations.The new program includes a five-person crew and additional training capacity in Hinton.Alberta also introduced a Mutual Aid Incentive Pilot program offering municipalities up to $125,000 to help cover eligible firefighting costs when requesting assistance.The initiative is designed to encourage communities to seek help earlier rather than waiting until wildfires become more difficult to control..Guy Parlette, chief operating officer of Fire and Flood Emergency Services, said cooperation between firefighting agencies was essential to the season's success.“Wildfire season asks a lot of everyone involved, and protecting communities takes a real team effort,” Parlette said.“Our crews move large volumes of water over long distances and tough terrain to support the firefighters, aircraft and equipment working the line.”Despite the relatively quiet season at home, Alberta deployed more than 1,000 wildfire personnel to assist firefighting operations in Australia, Ontario, Quebec, the Northwest Territories, British Columbia and the United States.The province is now shifting its attention toward preparations for the 2027 wildfire season, including expanding fireguards, removing hazardous vegetation and improving protection around vulnerable communities.Under Alberta's Wildfire Mitigation Strategy, nearly 1,000 hectares of strategic fuel breaks have been constructed since April 1, 2025.These cleared areas are designed to slow the spread of wildfires and reduce their intensity before flames reach populated areas.Another 6,200 hectares of hazardous vegetation have been treated near 24 communities identified as being at risk.The Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA) has committed more than $7 million toward 61 community FireSmart projects across the province.Since April 1, 2026, FRIAA's Community Fireguard Program has also committed more than $10 million to five additional projects.The new fireguards are planned for Castle Mountain, the Lower Cottage Subdivision in Kananaskis Improvement District, Canmore's southern boundary, Bigstone Cree Nation and Driftpile Cree Nation.Construction is expected to begin this fall and continue into 2027..The province said its wildfire prevention efforts also include public education and programs designed to help homeowners reduce fire hazards around their properties.More than 1,600 Advanced FireSmart Home Assessments have been completed since the spring.Communities are also using a new FireSmart Alberta Community Scorecard to evaluate their preparedness, identify weaknesses and establish priorities for reducing wildfire risks.Alberta Parks completed more than 125 hectares of hazardous-fuel treatments in nine provincial parks during the 2025-26 fiscal year, the first year of its formal provincewide wildfire mitigation program.The government said 31 wildfire mitigation projects have also been completed across Alberta's eight recognized Metis Settlements through the federal-provincial Resilient Communities through FireSmart program.Since 2013, provincial funding has supported 772 FireSmart projects benefiting 180 Alberta communities.Kelly Shirt, a Goodfish Lake Firetack crew contractor in the Lac la Biche Forest Area, said firefighters remain prepared despite the end of the official season.“The safety of our communities and the protection of our forests are the heart of what we do,” Shirt said.“Wildfires can happen at any time, so we stay trained, prepared and ready to respond.”Provincial officials say the focus now turns to maintaining firefighting readiness and reducing the risk of future wildfires threatening homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.Although favourable weather helped limit wildfire damage in 2026, the government says continued prevention work will be necessary to protect Alberta communities in the years ahead.