Alberta woman arrested for allegedly stealing horse refuses to say where 'Hank' is

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a horse near Rimbey, Alberta.Katrina Doiron, 28, has refused to tell authorities where "Hank" is.According to the Rimbey RCMP, the incident took place on June 21. An investigation was launched after Doiron failed to disclose Hank's location, and claimed she was in the process of selling him.She was charged with theft of cattle over $5,000 and a warrant was put out for her arrest.On Thursday, with assistance from the public and the media, Doiron was tracked down and taken into custody. She was released, and will appear in court on October 1."If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hank the horse, please contact Rimbey RCMP or your local police," the RCMP said in a release. "If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."