Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has found an American hospital to give her the organ transplant she needs, but she needs to raise money to pay for it. 

Lewis was denied the life-saving procedure in Alberta because she refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nunyah
Nunyah

Absolutely Disgraceful this China virus fiasco and forced injections on the minion masses. There's no way the corrupt health care system in this Totalitarian Trudeau Regime should deny this woman the help she needs. Shameful

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Evil doctors we have. Shame on ahs bunch of facists.

rmannia
rmannia

Story of Canadian healthcare.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Wonderful that this lady is getting treatment in the USA.

The BC Govt is sending Cancer Patients to the USA for treatment today . . . as the Health Minister fired 100s of Drs., Nurses & about 60 Oncologists for refusing the now Useless VAX. Dipper Dix is still clinging to his Anti-Science position too.

What can you say about Canada's Supremes . . . abject morons who are not only Anti-Science but Anti-Knowledge & Logic!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I wonder who the "six Alberta doctors" are that took this woman off the transplant list? They along with the AHS and SCoC should all hang their heads in shame. They are nothing but parasites living off taxpayers.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

They should be named and shamed.

