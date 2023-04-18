Sheila Annette Lewis

 Courtesy Bridge City News

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced counsel for an Alberta organ transplant patient sent a demand letter requesting doctors accept her natural immunity to COVID-19 as an alternative to vaccination by Friday.  

“The transplant program team, AHS (Alberta Health Services), and the hospital ought to accept Ms. (Sheila Annette) Lewis’ natural immunity to COVID-19 as an alternative to COVID-19 vaccination and reinstate her to the high priority transplant list immediately,” said JCCF-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic in a Tuesday press release. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

To be fair to Premier Smith she did look into this and was told she had to back off. If she had overstepped and ordered AHS she'd be under the gun once again for overstepping her authority.

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

Absolutely disgusting. She has all the requirements except she hasn't bent the knee. That's why the doctors are pissed

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Another Smith broken promise. Those that did not line up for the jab poison were supposed to regain their rights. Instead, the UCP will see them murdered by AHS and its stooges.

Complete, absolute, betrayal.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Smith is another political coward. Too weak to be aligned with the people against the process. I'm disgusted there's noone else to vote for

Yolanda
Yolanda

That is so pathetic. What's wrong with our sick government. So sad his poor women has to go through this. It's almost as though they enjoy watching people suffer. I hope one day they will all pay dearly for all the pain and suffering they have caused.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Is there a possibility for transplant in a different country? That may be the only option because the collage of Physicians and the AHS are full of idiots that no one can do much about. If a private clinic in another country could do it, I bet a give send go account would fund raise enough to do it.

fpenner
fpenner

Love the idea and I would definitely chip in a few bucks to help.

fpenner
fpenner

Smith is lame. What has she done for the people that elected her other than given an apology? Last time I checked it was nothing.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Remember Smith has no mandate yet.

