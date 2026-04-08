Alberta woman faces human rights complaint over comments on family-friendly drag show

A Leduc business owner and former municipal candidate is facing a human rights complaint over her online criticism of a “family-friendly” drag show, raising concerns about free expression in Alberta.Karen Richert, who previously administered the local Facebook group “Voice of Leduc,” expressed concern in May 2024 about the appropriateness of a drag show for children hosted by a local dance studio. Her comments sparked debate in the community, prompting the studio owner to file a complaint with the Alberta Human Rights Commission in June 2025 under the Alberta Human Rights Act. The complaint was submitted more than a year after the comments were posted, exceeding the Act’s one-year statutory deadline.The Commission initially rejected the complaint as out of time and upheld that decision upon reconsideration. In January 2026, however, the agency reversed course and informed Richert that it would proceed with the case despite the missed deadline and prior dismissals.Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are representing Richert and argue her online comments are protected under Alberta law. .Student-at-law Phil Dunlop said the case highlights fundamental free speech rights. “People are allowed to have an opinion on drag shows for children, even if it’s a negative one, and people are allowed to express that opinion, whether in person, in print or online,” he said.Richert expressed concern about the broader implications of the complaint. “Freedom of expression includes the right to hear: to listen to what others in our community value and believe, without fear,” she said. “When the institutions meant to protect our rights become oppressive, and speech is chilled, whether by overreach, pressure, or fear, the loss of a free and democratic society begins.”Lawyers have secured an extension to file a formal response by April 30. After that, the Commission may dismiss the complaint, attempt mediation, or proceed to a hearing.