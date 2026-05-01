Alberta woman faces human rights tribunal over flyer opposing rainbow crosswalk in Westlock

An Alberta woman is headed to a human rights tribunal after distributing flyers opposing a proposed rainbow crosswalk, in a case now drawing attention from civil liberties advocates and raising questions about free expression.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it is representing Benita Pedersen, a Westlock-area resident who faces a complaint under the Alberta Human Rights Act following her involvement in a local campaign against the crosswalk proposal.Pedersen, who works as a DJ, children’s entertainer and event organizer, distributed flyers in June 2023 urging residents to contact municipal officials and oppose the project, including with the message “Cancel the rainbow crosswalk.”She said the effort was part of a broader public discussion about issues affecting families and children, and argued that open debate should not be curtailed by accusations of hate.The complaint was filed by Laurie Hodge, then a private citizen and now a member of Westlock Town Council, who alleged the flyer discriminated on the basis of gender, gender identity and gender expression.In October 2025, the Alberta Human Rights Commission determined the complaint warranted further review and referred it to a tribunal hearing, citing provisions in the legislation that prohibit publications likely to expose individuals or groups to hatred or contempt on protected grounds.A two-week hearing is scheduled for September 2026..The case has since entered a pre-hearing phase, with the commission’s director seeking to limit the number of witnesses Pedersen can call, arguing some proposed testimony is not relevant to the legal issues at hand. Both sides face a May 6 deadline to raise objections.Lawyers backed by the Justice Centre say they will continue to defend Pedersen’s actions as protected political expression on a matter of public interest.Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic said the case highlights broader concerns about the limits of lawful speech.“Albertans should be free to express their opinions on controversial topics without being accused of hatred,” she said.